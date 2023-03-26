The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Blast causes crater in center of Russian town, two hurt - Russian media

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 26, 2023 16:47

Two people suffered shrapnel wounds following an explosion on Sunday in the town of Kireyevsk, around 220 km (140 miles) south of Moscow, the TASS news agency cited emergency services as saying.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, but it left a crater in the center of the town, in the Tula region.

"The explosion sounded at 1519 (1219 GMT). Two victims, born in 2002 and 2006, have shrapnel wounds. Emergency services are on the scene," TASS quoted a local emergency services representative as saying.

"There is a crater. This explosion was in the heart of the city," the representative added.

The representative said the injuries were not life-threatening and that investigators were working at the site.

20 people injured in bus-car collision near Israel's Nahshon junction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 04:50 PM
Lebanese Meggido terrorist used electric scooter in Israel - report
By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
03/26/2023 04:15 PM
Russia's nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible, NATO says
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 03:27 PM
Kindergarten teacher's assistant arrested for alleged child abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 02:15 PM
Putin: Russia, China not creating military alliance - agencies
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 10:49 AM
Two dead after shooting in Hamburg - Bild
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 09:53 AM
Ukraine: Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus will destabilize Belarus
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 09:46 AM
Syria condemns US strikes on Deir Al-Zor
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 09:14 AM
Israel Police arrests man who violated house arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 09:09 AM
100 ulpan Hebrew teachers resign over wages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 08:11 AM
Netanyahu lands back in Israel after short visit to UK
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 08:06 AM
Netanyahu returns from London trip - Israeli media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 05:48 AM
Nineteen African migrants die when boat sinks off Tunisia
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 05:20 AM
Man in his 20s shot by Israeli police in near Acre - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 05:04 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile region - EMSC
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 03:16 AM
