Three Likud ministers announce support for reform pause

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 00:56

Updated: MARCH 27, 2023 01:29

Three Likud party ministers announced their intention to support Prime Minister Netanyahu, if he decides to pause the legislation of the judicial reform. The statements came early on Monday morning, after Defense Minister Gallant was dismissed on Sunday evening.

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar stated: "We paid a heavy price for failing to explain. The reform of the judicial system is necessary and vital, but when the house is on fire, you don't ask who is right, but pour water and save its occupants. If the Prime Minister decides to stop the legislation in order to prevent the rift created in the nation, we must support his position."

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli joined Zohar in a smiliar statement and called for a recalculation.

"We were wrong, not in identifying the burning need for reform, which is more essential than ever, but in the way it is carried out. I suggest responding to Benny Gantz's call, which seems to come from a sincere and pure intention," Chikli said. "So, like in waze, even though the final destination doesn't change, I recommend recalculating the route, yes, even though we are completely right."

Economy Minister Nir Barkat also announced that he would support the Prime Minister, if he decides to stop the legislation and recalculate the next steps. "The reform is necessary and we will do it - but not at the cost of a civil war," Barkat said.

