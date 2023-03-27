Violent clashes as Tel Aviv police disperse Ayalon protest

Violent clashes broke out between police forces and protesters, as the Israel Police began to disperse the protest on Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv early on Monday morning, according to N12 News.

Massive police forces arrived on the scene and used two water cannons, mounted horse units and and other riot dispersal measures to remove the protesters who had blocked the traffic on Ayalon Highway for over five hours.

Three police officers were injured according to Israel Police, after protesters hit police officers with flags and threw stones, bottles and other objects at them.