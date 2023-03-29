The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
China threatens response if US House speaker meets Taiwan president

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 06:02

China threatened to retaliate on Wednesday if US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during her planned transit of the United States, saying any such move would be a "provocation".

Tsai is due to depart on Wednesday for a trip to Guatemala and Belize that will see her transit through New York and Los Angeles.

Sources have said she plans to meet McCarthy during the California transit although there has been no official confirmation.

"If she contacts US House Speaker McCarthy, it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, harms China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and destroys peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of China's Taiwan Affairs Office told a news conference.

"We firmly oppose this and will definitely take measures to resolutely fight back."

Russia starts drills with Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
03/29/2023 05:23 AM
Israel launches 'Ofek 13' satellite into space
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2023 02:31 AM
Biden concerned about possibility Russia sends nuclear arms to Belarus
By REUTERS
03/29/2023 01:34 AM
US adds restrictions to Chinese firms over alleged Uyghur repression
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 11:44 PM
IDF to demolish home of terrorist who killed St.-Sgt. Ido Baruch
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/28/2023 11:34 PM
Palestinian flags raised at Israeli-Swiss national team soccer match
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 10:26 PM
Iran's involvement in Ukraine war is a wake-up call - Israel's Eli Cohen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 09:56 PM
US has not seen signs Russia is closer to using tactical nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 08:50 PM
Judge rules Pence must testify about Trump conversations before Jan. 6
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 08:29 PM
Israel must declare La Familia, Lehava terrorist orgs - Merav Cohen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 06:55 PM
Israel Police arrest right-wing teen for attacking Arab cab driver
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 06:19 PM
Bahrain summons Iraq's Charge d'Affairs for violating diplomatic norms
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 06:14 PM
IDF, Palestinians clash in West Bank near Ariel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:54 PM
Tel Aviv Light Rail's Red Line to open May 15 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:38 PM
Israel passes law letting US access police fingerprint database for visa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:27 PM
