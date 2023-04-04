The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Gallant raises a toast to Netanyahu at Passover celebration

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 15:50

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hosted a Passover celebration on Tuesday afternoon, at which he raised a glass to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Mr. Prime Minister," said Gallant, "we are happy to host you here at the Defense Ministry, at the IDF General Headquarters. Your arrival here, always and certainly under the present circumstances during the Passover holiday at a time of intensive operational activity, has great significance."

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was also in attendance at the celebration.

"This is the real chain of command of the State of Israel," continued Gallant. "The prime minister, the defense minister, the chief of staff and IDF major-generals."

UN rights body extends inquiry into crimes since Russia's invasion
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 04:29 PM
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 04:16 PM
Russia charges St. Petersburg bomb suspect with terrorism
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 03:08 PM
China's premier holds phone call with Russian prime minister
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 01:51 PM
Indictment filed against minor for alleged rape of disabled sister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2023 01:26 PM
Six killed, 11 injured in major avalanche in northeast India
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 01:24 PM
Kremlin: Russia will have to respond to Finland joining NATO
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 12:56 PM
Break the Wave: 13 terror suspects arrested overnight across West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2023 12:28 PM
Russia spy chief: Poland wants to seize parts of Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 11:39 AM
China has 'moral duty' to contribute to peace in Ukraine - EU's Borrell
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 11:11 AM
Fire breaks out in three warehouses belonging to Iranian manufacturer
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 10:38 AM
China says unmanned airship over US was isolated, unexpected event
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 10:38 AM
Helicopter crashes in Netanya, pilot killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2023 09:56 AM
Police investigating 14-year-old for alleged sexual abuse of 11-year-old
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2023 09:32 AM
Putin ally accuses Western leaders of blood on their hands
By REUTERS
04/04/2023 08:20 AM
