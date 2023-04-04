Gallant raises a toast to Netanyahu at Passover celebration

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hosted a Passover celebration on Tuesday afternoon, at which he raised a glass to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Mr. Prime Minister," said Gallant, "we are happy to host you here at the Defense Ministry, at the IDF General Headquarters. Your arrival here, always and certainly under the present circumstances during the Passover holiday at a time of intensive operational activity, has great significance."

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi was also in attendance at the celebration.

"This is the real chain of command of the State of Israel," continued Gallant. "The prime minister, the defense minister, the chief of staff and IDF major-generals."