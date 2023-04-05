The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Blinken says US working on "wrongful detention" label for WSJ reporter

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 16:54

Updated: APRIL 5, 2023 17:17

The United States is working through the process to determine if Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention by Russia is "wrongful," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that it would soon be completed.

"It's something that we're working through very deliberately, but expeditiously as well. And I'll let that process play out. In my own mind, there's no doubt that he's being wrongfully detained by Russia," Blinken said at a press conference in Brussels.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday she had spoken with her Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia to demand the immediate release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Gershkovich was arrested and charged with espionage in Russia last week. Thomas-Greenfield said she spoke with Nebenzia on Tuesday.

