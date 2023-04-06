Three mortar shells were fired from Lebanon toward the northern Israeli city of Metulla on Thursday evening and landed in open areas.

The municipality told residents of Metulla to seek shelter immediately and to stay there until further notice. It added that the public shelters in the city were open and available.

"There were between three and four falls, residents are urged not to leave the shelters," the head of Metulla's municipality told Ynet.

The IDF Iron Dome defense system was not activated in the attack. The local Magen David Adom branch confirmed that there were no reports of injuries.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed the reports of mortar fire towards the Metulla, adding that after searches in the area, pieces of the shells were found.

The aftermath of a rocket falling in Betzet, northern Israel on April 6, 2023. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

After the rocket attack from Lebanon on Israel earlier on Thursday, a number of municipalities opened their public bomb shelters.

This is a developing story.