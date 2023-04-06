The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mortar shells fired from Lebanon toward Metulla in Israel's North - report

No injuries were reported in the attack and Iron Dome was not activated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 6, 2023 19:19

Updated: APRIL 6, 2023 20:06
A view of Israeli border town of Metulla, as seen from Kfar Kila, in south Lebanon December 4, 2018 (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
A view of Israeli border town of Metulla, as seen from Kfar Kila, in south Lebanon December 4, 2018
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Three mortar shells were fired from Lebanon toward the northern Israeli city of Metulla on Thursday evening and landed in open areas.

The municipality told residents of Metulla to seek shelter immediately and to stay there until further notice. It added that the public shelters in the city were open and available.

"There were between three and four falls, residents are urged not to leave the shelters," the head of Metulla's municipality told Ynet.

The IDF Iron Dome defense system was not activated in the attack. The local Magen David Adom branch confirmed that there were no reports of injuries.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed the reports of mortar fire towards the Metulla, adding that after searches in the area, pieces of the shells were found.

The aftermath of a rocket falling in Betzet, northern Israel on April 6, 2023. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN) The aftermath of a rocket falling in Betzet, northern Israel on April 6, 2023. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

After the rocket attack from Lebanon on Israel earlier on Thursday, a number of municipalities opened their public bomb shelters.

This is a developing story.



Tags Galilee Hamas Lebanon Iron Dome lebanon rockets
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
3

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
4

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by