Cyprus has decided to purchase Iron Dome from Israel - report

Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system is set to be purchased for the Cypriot National Guard after its Defense Ministry's approval, the Cyprus edition of Kathimerini reported on Friday.

According to the report, the agreement is being implemented and both Israeli and Cypriot officials have signed it. The Israeli Defense Ministry had no response to an inquiry about the reported deal.

The National Guard is reportedly eager to add the Iron Dome platform to its arsenal, as its range would fully cover the areas needed by Cyprus. In particular, Kathimerini notes, the system is considered ideal for both air defense and countering the threat of Turkish drones. The report described Iron Dome as the best system of its type available, as seen in its effectiveness against Gazan rocket attacks.

The head of the Cyprus National Guard, Lt. General Demokritos Zervakis, toured Israel as a guest of IDF Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi in early March. During the visit, the general toured the Lebanese border and visited an Iron Dome battery.

Past Cyprus-Israel defense purchases

In June, Cypus signed an agreement with Israel for personal protective equipment systems for Cyprus's military. The equipment provided includes personal protective and tactical carrying systems developed by Source, and tactical carrying systems that were developed by Marom Dolphin.

IDF soldiers take part in the Beyond the Horizon drill that caps off the month-long Chariots of Fire. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"The defense cooperation between Cyprus and Israel continues to grow and extend," Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides said at the time. "We are proud that this cooperation is in tandem with our excellent bilateral relations and reflect how neighboring countries should work for promoting peace and stability."

"The Republic of Cyprus and the State of Israel maintain identical views and positions on the security of the Eastern Mediterranean based on international law," Petrides continued. "The relations between our two countries extend beyond common interests and we shall work to further strengthen, expand and deepen our defense cooperation. We are delighted to have established a long-term, strategic partnership with the state of Israel in defense. It is mutually beneficial cooperation that fosters regional stability, security and prosperity."

Chariots of Fire

In May, the Israel Defense Forces conducted a joint drill with Cypriot National Guard forces simulating war against Hezbollah inside enemy territory, as part of the month-long "Chariots of Fire" exercise.

Gantz thanked Cyprus for hosting the IDF and joining the drills, stating that it "illustrates the strength of the strategic alliance" between Israel and Cyprus.