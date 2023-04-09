The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Hamburg police warn of possible toxins in air due to fire; 140 evacuated

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 9, 2023 12:17

Updated: APRIL 9, 2023 12:43

Police in the German city of Hamburg warned locals on Sunday of possible toxins in the air after a fire at a storage facility.

Some 140 people have been evacuated, and it is not yet possible to say how dangerous the situation is, a police spokesperson said.

Authorities said the fire was in Rothenburgsort, just a few kilometers southeast of central Hamburg, and that the smoke cloud was moving in the direction of the city center.

The police spokesperson said the sky had darkened as a result but the weather made it difficult to determine how much was smoke and how much were clouds.

Police and fire authorities were currently assessing the situation, the spokesperson said.

Chinese, Taiwanese ships in Taiwan Strait stand-off, source says
By REUTERS
04/09/2023 11:46 AM
Israel can't compromise on settlers' security - West Bank council heads
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 11:43 AM
Gaza, West Bank closures to continue throughout Passover, IDF confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 10:34 AM
Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia - officials
By REUTERS
04/09/2023 09:26 AM
China military continuing drills around Taiwan, encircling island
By REUTERS
04/09/2023 09:08 AM
Netanyahu, Lapid to meet for security briefing on Sunday afternoon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 08:05 AM
Six injured in Jerusalem shooting, not terror-related
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2023 12:21 AM
PM Netanyahu invites Yair Lapid for security briefing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2023 11:38 PM
Elderly woman drowns off coast of Bat Yam, central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2023 08:22 PM
At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia
By REUTERS
04/08/2023 03:51 PM
Reported ramming in Jerusalem was false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2023 11:40 AM
University of Oklahoma campus deemed safe after 'active shooter' report
By REUTERS
04/08/2023 06:05 AM
Two Palestinians shot after shooting at IDF post in West Bank
By Walla!
04/08/2023 06:03 AM
Chad orders German ambassador to leave the country
By REUTERS
04/07/2023 11:40 PM
US weighs action against Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab - WSJ
By REUTERS
04/07/2023 06:29 PM
