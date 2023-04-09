The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Blinken speaks to UAE FM, urges Israeli-Palestinian de-escalation

Blinken also “reiterated the continued US commitment to a two-state solution."

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: APRIL 9, 2023 15:59

Updated: APRIL 9, 2023 16:55
US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department in Washington, last week. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“The Secretary and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah discussed bilateral and regional issues, including our shared commitment to peace in Yemen,” said Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. “Secretary Blinken urged calm during the holiday season across the region and emphasized the urgency of de-escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians,” the statement reads.

Blinken also “reiterated the continued US commitment to a two-state solution,” Patel said in his statement, noting that the US “will continue to consult closely with partners on how to advance regional security, stability, and prosperity.

US condemned recent terror attacks

On Friday evening, the US strongly condemned recent terror attacks in Tel Aviv and the Jordan Valley.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a press conference in Israel, on January 30, 2023 (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL VIA REUTERS)

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones, and wish a full recovery to the injured," said Patel.

"The three horrific attacks today, in which three were killed and at least eight others wounded, affected citizens of Israel, Italy, and the United Kingdom," he noted. 

He went on to say that "the targeting of innocent civilians of any nationality is unconscionable."

"The United States stands with the government and people of Israel," Patel continued. "We are in close contact with our Israeli partners and reaffirm our enduring commitment to their security," he added. 

Last week, the US backed Israel’s right to self-defense against rocket attacks from Lebanon and thwarted United Nations Security Council action against Israel over police actions to quell riots on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. “We condemn the launch of rockets from Lebanon and Gaza at Israel,” Patel told reporters in Washington on Thursday.

Both he and a National Security Council spokesperson said, ”Our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad. We recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend its people and territory against all forms of aggression.”

"Using Lebanon as a launchpad for rocket attacks against Israel only puts the Lebanese people at risk and increases the potential for further instability in the country," the spokesperson added. 

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



Tags United States United Arab Emirates Israel Palestine Two Sate Solution Israeli–Palestinian conflict usa Antony Blinken
