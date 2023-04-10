The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan's Quetta - police

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 15:23

Four people were killed and eight injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, a hospital official said.

"We have received four bodies and eight injured so far in Civil Hospital,” Wasim Baig, spokesman for the Quetta hospital told Reuters.

Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations which was parked in Kandahari Bazar.

He said that initial reports showed an improvised explosive device was planted in a motorcycle parked behind the officer's vehicle.

Israelis protest in Tel Aviv after Netanyahu remarks - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2023 10:48 PM
Virginia mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher charged -Washington Post
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 10:03 PM
Russia violates international law, not allow consular access to reporter
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 10:00 PM
US files bid for stay of Texas abortion pill ruling – court document
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 09:08 PM
Pentagon chief briefed on intel leak April 6
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 08:18 PM
Mexican officials to hold meeting in US on fentanyl, guns - president
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 06:11 PM
Petrol bombs thrown at Northern Irish police on eve of Biden visit
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 05:29 PM
President Biden says he will run again in 2024 - NBC
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 03:54 PM
Israeli-Polish deal on Holocaust trips includes problematic sites
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2023 02:40 PM
Russia on US intel leaks: There's a tendency to blame Moscow
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 01:13 PM
Belarusian President Lukashenko meets Russia's defense minister - report
By REUTERS
04/10/2023 12:23 PM
High Court rules to demolish home of Jerusalem bombing terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2023 12:04 PM
IDF arrests suspect of terrorism near Jericho
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2023 11:50 AM
Break the Wave: Security forces arrest four terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2023 10:22 AM
Police investigating overnight shooting in Netivot with no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2023 08:07 AM
