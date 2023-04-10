Passover celebrations dampened by stormy weather, flooding in Israel

The southern portion of Highway 40 between Zihor junction and Mitzpe Ramon was closed in both directions due to strong winds, rain and fear of flooding on Monday evening, Israel Police reported.

Additionally, Route 90 from Zukim junction to Menuha junction and from Ha'arava junction to Eilat was closed in both directions.

The heat wave that was enjoyed across Israel last week broke on Monday evening when cool, damp air came in, causing showers and thunderstorms in the south and east of Israel.

Storms in the north and the south

Amid this, a sandstorm began to kick up in Nitzana in the western Negev. As such, drivers were called upon to take extra care on the roads.

A large storm also came in via the Kinneret, with southeast and southwesterly winds up to 60 km/h and thunder and lightning seen over the lake.

Rainbow over Nahal Tzin on Monday afternoon, April 10, 2023. (credit: ADI SHATKAI/ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

Those taking Passover vacations are urged not to go swimming during thunderstorms. Breaking branches, flying objects, ruined flotation devices and changing depths increase the risk of drowning.