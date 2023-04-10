The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Passover celebrations dampened by stormy weather, flooding in Israel

A large storm hit northern Israel as floods and sandstorms swept across the south of the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 18:25

Updated: APRIL 10, 2023 19:37
Israelis hike along the Golan overlooking a storm approaching from the Sea of Galilee near Kibbutz Mevo-Hama in southern Golan Heights on April 10, 2023. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Israelis hike along the Golan overlooking a storm approaching from the Sea of Galilee near Kibbutz Mevo-Hama in southern Golan Heights on April 10, 2023.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The southern portion of Highway 40 between Zihor junction and Mitzpe Ramon was closed in both directions due to strong winds, rain and fear of flooding on Monday evening, Israel Police reported.

Additionally, Route 90 from Zukim junction to Menuha junction and from Ha'arava junction to Eilat was closed in both directions. 

The heat wave that was enjoyed across Israel last week broke on Monday evening when cool, damp air came in, causing showers and thunderstorms in the south and east of Israel. 

Storms in the north and the south 

Amid this, a sandstorm began to kick up in Nitzana in the western Negev. As such, drivers were called upon to take extra care on the roads. 

A large storm also came in via the Kinneret, with southeast and southwesterly winds up to 60 km/h and thunder and lightning seen over the lake. 

Rainbow over Nahal Tzin on Monday afternoon, April 10, 2023. (credit: ADI SHATKAI/ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY) Rainbow over Nahal Tzin on Monday afternoon, April 10, 2023. (credit: ADI SHATKAI/ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

Those taking Passover vacations are urged not to go swimming during thunderstorms. Breaking branches, flying objects, ruined flotation devices and changing depths increase the risk of drowning. 



