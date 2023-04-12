Woman found dead in Rehovot, husband arrested

A woman in her 70s was found dead in her apartment in Rehovot early on Wednesday morning, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The woman's husband was arrested after police arrived on the scene and gathered evidence.

The husband's lawyer Abed abu Amer said in a statement that the man is "an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor who isn't in good health and denies the accusations."

Abu Amer added that people should remember that the investigation has only just began and findings at the scene will shed more light on what happened.

Husband has no known history of violence

The husband was not known to social services for violence toward his wife in the past.

MDA ambulance (illustrative) (credit: Yanir Yagana)

If the woman was murdered by her husband, this would bring the number of cases of femicide since the beginning of the year to nine.

This is a developing story.