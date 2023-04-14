The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Five dead, 15 wounded in Russian strike on east Ukraine city - governor

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 14, 2023 19:18

At least five people were killed and 15 wounded on Friday by a Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, the regional governor said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram that seven more people remained under the rubble after S-300 missiles damaged five apartment buildings and five private buildings, among other objects.

"The evil state once again demonstrates its essence," President Volodymyr Zelenskyi wrote in a separate post accompanied by footage of a damaged building.

"Just killing people in broad daylight. Ruining, destroying all life."

Kyrylenko said rescuers, paramedics and police were working on the scene.

Sloviansk is one of two eastern cities coveted by Russian forces, currently bogged down in nearby Bakhmut, as they push ahead with their invasion of Ukraine.

Biden directs US military, intel community to further secure info
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 08:07 PM
UN chief raises concerns with Russia about Ukraine grain deal
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 08:02 PM
IDF shoots tear gas at Hezbollah activists at Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 06:54 PM
Ovadia Yosef's grandson arrested in Sheikh Jarrah demonstration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 06:11 PM
Denmark says donated Caesar artillery systems will arrive in Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 05:02 PM
Areas in the south declared 'closed military zone' after floods
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 03:28 PM
Eli Cohen thanks South Korea for treatment of injured Israelis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 01:55 PM
21-year-old Jerusalem man indicted for inciting terrorism on TikTok
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 12:59 PM
US B-52 bomber joins exercise with South Korea - Yonhap
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 11:48 AM
Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert in surprise inspection
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 11:16 AM
Israeli forces arrest five terror suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 10:53 AM
China carried out missile drill in Xinjiang region - Chinese state media
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 05:51 AM
Israeli airlines not permitted to fly close to Gaza, Syria until Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 02:26 AM
Florida lawmakers approve six-week abortion ban
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 11:41 PM
US, UK officials met with financial firms on Russian sanctions evasion
By REUTERS
04/13/2023 11:40 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by