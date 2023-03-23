The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine embassy appeals to Israel on Russian Zaporizhzhia missile attack

The Ukrainian government has sent repeated requests for military aid from the Israeli government, particularly in the field of air defense systems.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 23, 2023 12:47
A view shows a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine March 22, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
A view shows a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine March 22, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

The Ukrainian embassy appealed to Israel for help on Thursday morning following the death of at least one civilian when a Russian missile struck an apartment block in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday.

"Twenty killed in an explosion in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Israel, we need your help!" The Ukrainian embassy in Israel said in a graphic with Hebrew and English text. "How many more innocent civilians need to be killed to put an end to these war crimes?"

While the embassy reported 20 killed, head of the Zaporizhzhia city council Anatoly Kurtev's most recent casualty update on Wednesday listed one dead, and 25 injured, three of them being in serious condition.

The Ukrainian government has sent repeated requests for military aid from the Israeli government, particularly in the field of air defense systems. One letter reported on by Axios showed Ukraine to request various platforms, from Iron Dome to Arrow.

Israel has said that it has limitations and operational considerations, and is unable to meet the demands of missile defense systems, but then-defense minister Benny Gantz said in October that Israel would help Ukraine set up an early warning system. It is unclear if this program continued with the new government.

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine March 22, 2023. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Ukraine has seen missile and kamikaze drone barrages throughout the war, though western and Ukrainian intelligence have noted larger intervals between the salvos, suggesting supply and stockpile issues.

Iranian-made drones are used in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry shot down sixteen out of twenty Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones as they attacked the Kyiv region on Tuesday night. 

Nine civilians were killed in the attack, and several were injured.

"Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling occasions, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine."

President Volodymyr Zelensky

"Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling occasions, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

There have been numerous reports of Israel sharing intelligence with Ukraine over the supply of the UAVs by Iran.



