US, Japan, South Korea to hold missile defense exercises to deter North Korea threat

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 15, 2023 03:25

The United States, Japan and South Korea said in a joint statement they discussed the regularization of missile defense and anti-submarine exercises to deter and respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The announcement was made at the 13th Defence Trilateral Talks held on Friday in Washington D.C. to exchange assessments of the security environment on the Korean Peninsula and broader region, as well as to consult on concrete ways to deepen trilateral security cooperation, the joint statement said.

The representatives from the three countries "urged the DPRK to stop all destabilizing activities immediately" and "reaffirmed that a DPRK nuclear test, if conducted, would be met with a strong and resolute response from the international community," the statement said, using North Korea's official name.

It follows North Korea's announcement on Friday that it had tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a development set to "radically promote" its forces, which experts said would facilitate missile launches with little warning.

Arab foreign ministers discuss Syria return to Arab League, no decision
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 03:23 AM
Israelis injured in S. Korea bus accident to be released from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2023 02:49 AM
Syrian foreign minister to visit Algeria -Algerian state radio
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 01:47 AM
Montana lawmakers pass bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 01:39 AM
SpaceX gets US regulatory green light for debut Starship mission
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 01:11 AM
Protesters clash with police, break into Glilot station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 10:22 PM
Putin signs Russian law establishing electronic draft call-up
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 10:21 PM
Asked about leaked US intel, Ukraine says remains united with US
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 09:34 PM
Biden directs US military, intel community to further secure info
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 08:07 PM
UN chief raises concerns with Russia about Ukraine grain deal
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 08:02 PM
IDF shoots tear gas at Hezbollah activists at Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 06:54 PM
Ovadia Yosef's grandson arrested in Sheikh Jarrah demonstration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 06:11 PM
Denmark says donated Caesar artillery systems will arrive in Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 05:02 PM
Areas in the south declared 'closed military zone' after floods
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 03:28 PM
Eli Cohen thanks South Korea for treatment of injured Israelis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 01:55 PM
