The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 15, 2023 10:59

Heavy gunfire has been heard south of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, witnesses told Reuters, following days of tension between the army and a powerful paramilitary group that has sparked warnings of a confrontation.

The source of the gunfire was not immediately known.

The rift between the forces came to the surface on Thursday when the army said that recent movements by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary group, had happened without coordination and were illegal.

On Friday and early on Saturday, the heads of both the army and RSF told mediators that they were ready to take steps to de-escalate the situation.

A confrontation between them could spell prolonged strife across a vast country already dealing with economic breakdown and flare-ups of tribal violence.

France's Emmanuel Macron signs controversial pension reform into law
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 08:30 AM
China opposes US Russia-related sanctions on Chinese firms
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 04:24 AM
US, Japan, South Korea to hold missile defense exercises to deter threat
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 03:25 AM
Israelis injured in S. Korea bus accident to be released from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2023 02:49 AM
Syrian foreign minister to visit Algeria -Algerian state radio
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 01:47 AM
Montana lawmakers pass bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 01:39 AM
SpaceX gets US regulatory green light for debut Starship mission
By REUTERS
04/15/2023 01:11 AM
Protesters clash with police, break into Glilot station
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 10:22 PM
Putin signs Russian law establishing electronic draft call-up
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 10:21 PM
Asked about leaked US intel, Ukraine says remains united with US
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 09:34 PM
Biden directs US military, intel community to further secure info
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 08:07 PM
UN chief raises concerns with Russia about Ukraine grain deal
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 08:02 PM
IDF shoots tear gas at Hezbollah activists at Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 06:54 PM
Ovadia Yosef's grandson arrested in Sheikh Jarrah demonstration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2023 06:11 PM
Denmark says donated Caesar artillery systems will arrive in Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/14/2023 05:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by