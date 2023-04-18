The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Putin visits military headquarters in occupied Ukraine's Kherson, Luhansk

Putin received reports from Airborne Forces commander and Dnieper area commander to discuss the ongoing operations in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia theaters.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 07:33

Updated: APRIL 18, 2023 12:11
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Colonel General Oleg Makarevich, commander of the Dnieper Group of Forces, during his visit to the headquarters of the "Dnieper" army group in the Kherson Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this still image taken from handout video (photo credit: KREMLIN.RU/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: KREMLIN.RU/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Russian military headquarters in the occupied Kherson and Luhansk regions on Tuesday morning.

At the Dnieper division headquarters in the partially-occupied Kherson region, Putin recieved reports from Airborne Forces commander Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky and Dnieper area commander Colonel General Oleg Makarevich.

The commanders discussed the ongoing operations in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia theaters. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday that it had killed over 55 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored vehicles, a US-made M77 artillery piece, and four drones. In Zaporizhia, the Russian military claimed that 60 Ukrainian servicemen, an ammunition depot, two pickup trucks, and one howitzer were destroyed. It said that artillery and air forces from Vostok forces had bombarded six towns in the region.

Putin visited Vostok National Guard in Luhansk People's Republic region

Putin also visited the Vostok National Guard in the breakaway Luhansk People's Republic region, which along with the partially-occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region was annexed by Russia. The move was rejected as illegitimate by leading western states.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the headquarters of the ''Dnieper'' army group in the Kherson Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this still image taken from handout video released on April 18, 2023. (credit: KREMLIN.RU/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the headquarters of the ''Dnieper'' army group in the Kherson Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this still image taken from handout video released on April 18, 2023. (credit: KREMLIN.RU/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Russian leader gave troops religious icons to commemorate the Christian holiday of Easter.

The visit follows a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for a report on the surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet, which had been directly ordered by Putin, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Putin had previously visited Russian positions in occupied Ukraine on March 18, in which he had toured the city of Mariupol.



