Minister Smotrich receives threatening letter with Swastika

The letter came on the same day as Israel marked the national Holocaust Remembrance Day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 12:02

Updated: APRIL 18, 2023 13:40
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and a swastika. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and a swastika.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich received a threatening letter with a Swastika and other Nazi symbols on Tuesday as Israel marked the national Holocaust Remembrance Day, according to Israeli media.

The Israel Police Magen unit has reportedly started an investigation.

"Good for you, keeping the historical cycles alive," the letter read in English. "Victim becomes victimizer becomes... Are you ready for when the wheel takes another turn? Mother-f*** idiot! You intend to destroy Israel."

The letter came on the same day as Israel marked the national Holocaust Remembrance Day in memorial of the six million Jews who were murdered in Europe by the Nazis.

Smotrich is known for far-right views

Smotrich is known for his far-right views and has made controversial comments in the past. Last month, he said that the Palestinian town of Huwara should be wiped off the map after two brothers were murdered in a terror attack in the town. He later apologized for the comment and walked it back.



