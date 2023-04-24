The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel offers to host warring Sudan faction heads in peace summit

Cohen said he hoped that working to achieve calm in Sudan "would allow for the signing of a historic peace agreement."

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 18:30

Updated: APRIL 24, 2023 19:37
Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)
Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH)

 Israel on Monday proposed hosting rival Sudanese leaders for ceasefire talks after "very promising" progress in mediation efforts led by a senior Israeli official over the past few days.

"Since fighting erupted in the country, Israel has been operating in various channels to reach a ceasefire, and the progress over the past few days in discussions with the sides is very promising," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement.

The statement gave no further details other than saying the official had been holding discussions with the warring generals.

Sudan and Israel announced in February they had finalized a deal normalizing ties, with the signing due to follow a transfer of power from the military to a civilian government in Khartoum.

Cohen said he hoped that working to achieve calm in Sudan "would allow for the signing of a historic peace agreement."



Tags sudan crisis in sudan sudan israel ceasefire
