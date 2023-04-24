The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
UAE aircraft catches fire in Nepal, attempts to make emergency landing

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 19:22

Updated: APRIL 24, 2023 20:28

A Flydubai flight from Kathmandu to Dubai experienced a bird strike during takeoff but is now heading to the United Arab Emirates, the company said on Monday.

Jagannath Niroula, spokesperson for Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement to Reuters an engine caught fire on the Flydubai Boeing 737-800 plane with 167 passengers on board, shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu and the fire had been brought under control.

"Flydubai flight number 576, (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan," the civil aviation authority said in a tweet.

The Flydubai spokesperson told Reuters the plane was scheduled to land in Dubai at 00:14 Dubai local time.

This is a developing story.

