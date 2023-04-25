The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli moderately injured in Remembrance Day terror shooting in West Bank

IDF begins manhunt after terrorist • Attack comes less than a day after seven people were injured in a ramming attack in Jerusalem

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 09:45

Updated: APRIL 25, 2023 10:23
Israeli soldiers inspect the scene where a Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank village of Silwad near Ramallah August 26, 2016 (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Israeli soldiers inspect the scene where a Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank village of Silwad near Ramallah August 26, 2016
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

An Israeli man in his 20s was moderately injured in a shooting attack in Wadi al-Haramiya, between Shilo and Ofra, on Tuesday morning, as Israel marked Remembrance Day.

The man is conscious and was injured on his hand. He was part of a group of runners running in memory of fallen soldiers and was shot by a terrorist firing from a passing car. The shooting occurred shortly before a Remembrance Day ceremony was set to take place at the site.

The IDF is conducting a manhunt after the terrorist.

"No terror will stop us. The ceremony will begin as usual. The settlements continue on their heroic and Zionist path to the redemption of the land. The enemy must be fought to the bitter end," said Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Ganz.

Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Ganz speaks following a terror attack on April 25, 2023 (BINYAMIN REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Attack comes after ramming in Jerusalem

The attack comes less than a day after seven people were injured in a ramming attack near the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on Monday. As of Monday morning, an elderly man who was injured in that attack was still in serious, unstable condition on Tuesday morning, according to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. The man is sedated and on a ventilator.

A woman who was injured in that attack is being treated at the hospital as well and is in moderate condition.

This is a developing story.



Tags Terrorism West Bank remembrance day shooting
