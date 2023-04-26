China will send reps. for crisis talks in Ukraine, Xi tells Zelensky

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 26, 2023 14:23

Updated: APRIL 26, 2023 15:04

China will send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties on resolving the crisis there, President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.

Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, state broadcaster CCTV said.

China will focus on promoting peace talks, and make efforts for a ceasefire as soon as possible, Xi told Zelensky, according to the report.

Xi said in early April he was willing to speak with Zelensky. Zelensky had repeatedly asked Xi to meet him, including after the Chinese leader visited Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month.

