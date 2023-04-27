The remains of a military object were found in northern Poland near the city of Bydgoszcz, Poland's defense ministry and justice minister said on Thursday, confirming earlier media reports of the discovery of some kind of object in the area,

It was not immediately clear what the object was, where it came from, or how long it had been there. The justice minister said it was found in a forest.

"The Military Department of the District Prosecutor's Office in Gdansk, under the supervision of the National Prosecutor's Office, initiated proceedings regarding the remains of an aerial military object found in a forest several kilometers from Bydgoszcz," Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Twitter.

Discovery of the object

The defense ministry said on Twitter the remains of "an unidentified military object" were found in the environs of the village of Zamosc near Bydgoszcz.

"The situation does not threaten the safety of residents. The location of the discovery is being investigated" by Polish officers and military police, the ministry said.

Soldiers build razor wire fence on Poland's border with Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad near Bolcie, Poland November 3, 2022. (credit: ARKADIUSZ STANKIEWICZ/AGENCJA WYBORCZA.PL VIA REUTERS)

The area where the object was found is hundreds of kilometers from Poland's borders with Ukraine, Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The military police, regional police, the mayor of the village of Zamosc, the Gdansk prosecutor's office and a government spokesman all declined to comment further.