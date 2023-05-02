The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
UN will stay in Afghanistan but funding is drying up, chief says

"We will never be silent in the face of unprecedented systemic attacks on women's and girls' rights," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 2, 2023 15:55

Updated: MAY 2, 2023 16:57
The United Nations will stay in Afghanistan to deliver aid to millions of desperate Afghans despite the Taliban's restrictions on its female staff, but funding is drying up, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

Guterres, speaking to media after a meeting of envoys from more than 20 countries in Doha to discuss a common international approach to Afghanistan, also said concerns over the country's stability were growing.

"We stay and we deliver and we are determined to seek the necessary conditions to keep delivering...participants agreed on the need for a strategy of engagement," Guterres said.

The ban on female Afghan UN staff signaled by Taliban authorities last month was a violation of human rights, he said.

"We will never be silent in the face of unprecedented systemic attacks on women's and girls' rights," he said.

A Taliban fighter stands on guard as displaced Afghan women walk into an UNHCR distribution center to receive aid supply on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, October 28, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)A Taliban fighter stands on guard as displaced Afghan women walk into an UNHCR distribution center to receive aid supply on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, October 28, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

Financial short fall in aid 

He warned of a severe shortfall in financial pledges for its humanitarian appeal this year, which is just over 6% funded, falling short of the $4.6 billion requested for a country in which most of the population live in poverty.

He stressed the meeting had not been aimed at recognizing the Taliban's administration - which no country has formally done. He said he was open to meeting Taliban officials when it was the "right moment to do so, but today is not the right moment."

The Taliban administration says it respect women's rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law and that Afghanistan's territory would not be used for militancy or violence against other nations.

 

 



Tags United Nations women taliban afghanistan
