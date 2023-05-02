The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Sabotage causes freight train to derail in Russia region close to Ukraine

Operator Russian Railways earlier said around 20 wagons had come off the track due to "unauthorised interference". Snezhetskaya is just to the southeast of Bryansk.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 2, 2023 21:20

Updated: MAY 2, 2023 21:53
train derail 224.88 (photo credit: AP)
train derail 224.88
(photo credit: AP)

An explosion derailed a freight train for the second day in a row in a Russian region bordering Ukraine on Tuesday, sending both the locomotive and some cars off the tracks, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the western Bryansk region, which borders both Ukraine and Belarus. Russian officials say pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups have made multiple attacks there since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

What caused the accident?

"An unidentified explosive device went off near the Snezhetskaya railway station. There were no casualties," Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

"As a result of the incident, a locomotive and several wagons of a freight train derailed," he added, without saying who was responsible.

A train after derailment is seen near Tabas, Yazd province, Iran June 8, 2022. (credit: Iranian Red Crescent/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS) A train after derailment is seen near Tabas, Yazd province, Iran June 8, 2022. (credit: Iranian Red Crescent/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Operator Russian Railways earlier said around 20 wagons had come off the track due to "unauthorised interference". Snezhetskaya is just to the southeast of Bryansk.

A freight train derailed around 150 km (90 miles) to the west of Bryansk on Monday after a blast. Pictures of that incident shared on social media showed several tank carriages lying on their side and dark grey smoke billowing into the air.

 



Tags Russia train ukraine traffic accident accident belarus
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by