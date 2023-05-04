The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Road accident leaves 14 dead in Egypt

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 4, 2023 02:18

Fourteen people were killed and 25 injured after a public transport bus collided with a heavy transport truck on a desert highway in southwestern Egypt on Wednesday, medical and security sources said.

The accident occurred on Assuit-Kharga highway, around 400 km (250 miles) southwest of Cairo, in New Valley province that shares a long border with neighbouring Libya, the sources said.

Seventeen ambulances were dispatched to the scene to ferry the injured to hospitals, state news agency MENA quoted New Valley governor Mohamed el-Zamlout as saying.

It was not immediately clear how the accident occurred.

Reckless driving, lax traffic rules and poor road conditions cause many road crashes in Egypt.

