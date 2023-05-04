Trump lawyers, prosecutors square off over hush money evidence

Lawyers for Donald Trump will square off with prosecutors in a New York courtroom on Thursday over whether the former president should be restricted from discussing evidence in the criminal case against him over a hush money payment to a porn star.

Prosecutors are seeking a court order that would stop Trump from publicly disclosing evidence they turn over to him to prepare his defense. Given Trump's history of attacks via social media, they said it is needed to reduce the risk of harassment against witnesses and others in the case.

Defense attorneys argued in court papers that the proposed order is too restrictive and that Trump has a right to tell his story, both to defend himself and as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. They said prosecutors and witnesses have attacked Trump as well.

The hearing is the first in the criminal case since Trump was arraigned in Manhattan state court on April 4 on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal reimbursements to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump's appearance was waived, so he is not expected in court.