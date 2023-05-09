A 21-year-old Palestinian was arrested by Israel Border Police forces close to the West Bank village of Hawara on Monday night on suspicion of planning to carry out a terror attack.

The suspect was searched by the security forces after a citizen alerted them to the unusual way in which he was acting.

Upon searching him, they discovered two knives and a note he had written, in which he asked for forgiveness from his parents and promised that they would receive money for his actions.

The suspect, a resident of a West Bank village near Jenin, was transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation.

At the same time, Israel Border Police officers arrested a suspect in the Old City of Jerusalem, after discovering that he had been planning to carry out a stabbing attack using a pair of scissors he had hidden in a bag.

The suspect was transferred for further investigation.