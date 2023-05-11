The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
One injured, several vehicles in flames after explosion in Milan city center

Italian media said the explosion was suspected to have originated in a van transporting oxygen gas canisters.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 11, 2023 13:12

Updated: MAY 11, 2023 14:29
A firefighter works at the site of an explosion in the centre of Milan, Italy, May 11, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO)
A firefighter works at the site of an explosion in the centre of Milan, Italy, May 11, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO)

Several vehicles caught fire in the center of Milan in northern Italy on Thursday following an explosion, injuring one person, the fire brigade said. There were no reports of any deaths.

Italian media said the explosion was suspected to have originated in a van transporting oxygen gas canisters.

SkyTG24 television broadcast footage from Milan's Porta Romana neighborhood, showing high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene.

A firefighter works at the site of an explosion in the centre of Milan, Italy, May 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO) A firefighter works at the site of an explosion in the centre of Milan, Italy, May 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO)

While the blazing cars were soon extinguished, smoke was seen billowing from the windows of nearby buildings.

Corriere della Sera newspaper said a primary school and a residential building had been evacuated.

This is a developing story.



