One killed, five injured after rocket hits Rehovot home

One person was killed and at least five others were injured after an apartment building in Rehovot suffered a direct hit in a wave of rockets fired shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.

One person was killed after he was trapped under the rubble of the damaged building, and five people are receiving medical treatment on the scene after sustaining light injuries as a result of the direct missile hit. One of the injured is a woman in her 60s who is suffering from a head injury, United Hatzalah has confirmed.

United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit is also treating numerous people for emotional shock.

Israel Police forces, medical personnel and Fire and Rescue Services are currently searching for additional people who may be trapped underneath the rubble.

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of a wave of rockets in Sderot, close to the Gaza border, May 11, 2023. (credit: MUNICIPALITY OF SDEROT)

Two homes in Sderot were also directly hit by the wave of rockets, but no injuries were reported, although both buildings were damaged.

This is a developing story.