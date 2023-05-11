Since 7 a.m. Thursday, 40 rockets fired from Gaza, IDF strikes 8 targets

Despite the intense statements being made by Israel and Islamic Jihad, both groups have significantly reduced their attacks on each other as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday compared to Wednesday.

Between Tuesday morning and 7 a.m. Thursday morning, Islamic Jihad had fired 507 rockets on Israel and the IDF had undertaken 158 airstrikes on the terror group.

However, over the course of Thursday morning and afternoon Islamic Jihad has fired only 40 rockets and the IDF has struck only eight targets.

In that light, although the sides still appear to be at a standoff on ceasefire terms, as of 4 p.m., the conflict itself has already come down to a much lower level.