Shield and Arrow: Israeli sources indicate ceasefire from 10 p.m. - report

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad continued to fire rockets toward Israel amid the reports of a ceasefire.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2023 20:42

Updated: MAY 13, 2023 21:37
The Iron Dome anti-missile system stands ready on the border with Gaza amid Operation Shield and Arrow, May 11, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Iron Dome anti-missile system stands ready on the border with Gaza amid Operation Shield and Arrow, May 11, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A ceasefire will seemingly begin between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad from 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to multiple media reports from Israel and Turkey.

The Islamic Jihad had earlier agreed to an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire, according to unconfirmed reports from Al-Jazeera on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the Islamic Jihad confirmed that the ceasefire was agreed on, but the terrorist organization continued to fire rockets toward Israel in the hour leading up to the reported ceasefire.

Previous proposals were met with rejection

Egyptian negotiations presented both sides with a proposal following a different formula from the previous proposals, which were reportedly rejected.



