Terrorists behind third Huwara shooting attack arrested in Nablus

The terrorists behind the last of three shooting attacks in Huwara in which two IDF soldiers were injured in March were arrested by Israeli forces in Nablus on Sunday morning.

The terrorists were identified as Iyad Takrouri and Musab Mazhar, residents of of Nablus. During the arrests, armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces, with one Palestinian shot and injured during the clashes.

Israeli forces seized an M16 and ammunition during the raid as well. With the arrests, all of the terrorists involved in the three shooting attacks carried out against Israelis in Huwara this year have been apprehended.

In late March, the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military branch of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, claimed responsibility for the shooting attack in Huwara, as well as an additional shooting attack in the town in which Israeli-American David Stern was injured.

"We will carry out more operations. Let the occupation do whatever it wants. We challenge it," said the Brigades at the time.

Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting scene, in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 19, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

"There are many operations carried out by the brigades in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and some of them were announced under other names due to the nature of the security situation, and because we are not looking for 'media distortion,'" claimed the terrorist group.

The Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades did not make a statement concerning the arrests as of Sunday evening.

Police thwart attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Police caught a Palestinian who was planning to use scissors to commit a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City last week, in the latest attempted attack in the capital, police announced on Sunday.

Border Police officers noticed the Palestinian, a man in his 20's, carrying scissors in a bag and arrested him for further questioning. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the Palestinian intended to carry out a stabbing attack in the near future.

Once the investigation is completed in the coming days, an indictment is expected to be filed against the Palestinian.

The arrests on Sunday come after a series of arrests in recent days in Jerusalem and the West Bank as part of ongoing efforts to thwart terrorist operations.

On Saturday, Israeli forces uncovered a hideaway used by terrorists to plan terrorist attacks in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus and seized weapons, explosives and military equipment. The forces detonated the explosives and the apartment went up in flames.

During the raid in Balata, two Palestinians were killed amid armed clashes with Israeli forces.

On Thursday, Israeli forces arrested 25 terrorist operatives affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad amid Operation Shield and Arrow.

On Monday, Border Police arrested a Palestinian near Yitzhar in the northern West Bank carrying two knives and a letter asking forgiveness from his parents and promising them that they would get a lot of money for his future actions.

Additionally on Monday, police thwarted an attempted stabbing by a Palestinian who was carrying scissors in a bag in the Old City of Jerusalem.