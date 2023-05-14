Zelenskyy says peace proposals must be based on Ukraine's position

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said that Ukraine was ready to discuss outside proposals for peace to end Russia's full-scale invasion but that those proposals should be based on Kyiv's own position and peace plan.

The Ukrainian leader told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin that Ukrainians believed in the success of their much-vaunted counter-offensive against Russian forces and that they were ready for success.

Ukraine is ready for peace but that cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a deal dictated by Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

"Russia has to pull back its troops, it will not work any other way," Scholz said during Zelenskyy's first visit to Germany since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.