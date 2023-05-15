The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey's Erdogan says current results put him far ahead of rival Kilicdaroglu

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 15, 2023 02:36

Updated: MAY 15, 2023 03:06

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said current results showed him far ahead of candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Sunday's presidential elections, but stopped short of declaring outright victory.

In his first appearance after the polls closed, Erdogan said votes from abroad were still being counted and that he was 2.6 million votes ahead of his rival.

In a fiery speech to an exuberant crowd outside his AK Party's headquarters in Ankara, Erdogan said that he would respect the people's decision if the presidential vote goes to a runoff.

Kilicdaroglu said that he will accept the people's decision for a second round, adding Erdogan had not obtained the result he wanted in Sunday's elections.

Speaking alongside leaders of the other parties in his alliance, Kilicdaroglu said he will win in the runoff against Erdogan.

Woman fatally shot in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 12:36 AM
Turkey's Erdogan, challenger Kilicdaroglu spar over vote count
By REUTERS
05/14/2023 10:34 PM
US unlikely to sanction South Africa in Russia weapons dispute - report
By REUTERS
05/14/2023 10:17 PM
Sudan's Burhan decides to freeze bank accounts of paramilitary RSF
By REUTERS
05/14/2023 08:57 PM
Gaza resident killed by rocket recognized as victim of terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2023 08:46 PM
Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2023 06:34 PM
Gatwick airport forced to shut runway for almost an hour over drone
By REUTERS
05/14/2023 06:11 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky expected in Paris later on Sunday - French media
By REUTERS
05/14/2023 05:20 PM
Israel's state attorney appeals 4.5 sentence of abusive psychologist
By MICHAEL STARR
05/14/2023 05:08 PM
Taiba man indicted for letting young kids fire gun in his yard
By MICHAEL STARR
05/14/2023 04:24 PM
Border Police thwart terror attack by scissor-wielding Palestinian
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2023 03:40 PM
Taxi driver indicted for prostitution, pimping of Israeli teen students
By MICHAEL STARR
05/14/2023 03:26 PM
Poland to receive HIMARS rocket launchers on Monday - minister
By REUTERS
05/14/2023 03:03 PM
Zelenskyy says peace proposals must be based on Ukraine's position
By REUTERS
05/14/2023 01:26 PM
Russian warships fire cruise missiles as part of bombardment of Ukraine
By MICHAEL STARR
05/14/2023 11:23 AM
