BREAKING NEWS

Two staffers in US House Democrat's Virginia office attacked with baseball bat

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 15, 2023 21:51

A person wielding a baseball bat attacked two staff members in Democratic US Representative Gerry Connolly's district office in northern Virginia on Monday, Connolly and local police said.

The suspect, who arrived at Connolly's office asking for the congressman, is now in custody, Fairfax City Police said in a statement.

"The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating," Connolly said in a statement.

Both staffers were transferred to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Connolly, 73, has served in the House since 2009, representing a district that covers Virginia suburbs to the west of Washington, DC.

Indictments filed against terrorists who murdered Elan Ganeles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 08:09 PM
US sees more indications of Russia, Iran defense cooperation
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 07:45 PM
Russia says it scrambled jets to stop French, German patrol flights
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 06:11 PM
Dozens conduct annual 'Nakba Day' rally at Tel Aviv University
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 05:50 PM
US candidate Amy Pope wins vote to become head of UN migration agency
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 05:31 PM
Putin touts cooperation with ex-Soviet states as Security Council meets
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 05:03 PM
US Supreme Court to hear dispute over Dems. bid for Trump hotel docs.
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 04:44 PM
Florida's DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential campaign - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 03:33 PM
UAE invites Syria's President Assad to COP28 - Syrian state news agency
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 03:33 PM
One dead, one injured in small plane crash in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 02:22 PM
UK has no plans to send fighter jets to Ukraine - PM's spokesman
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 02:19 PM
Strauss to raise prices of its products by up to 6%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 01:45 PM
Germany believes China still conducting police activities on its soil
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 12:57 PM
Ukraine: Four killed in Russian attack on hospital in city of Adviivka
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 12:35 PM
Judicial reform negotiations to resume on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 12:01 PM
