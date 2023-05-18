The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Montana governor signs bill banning TikTok in state

The legislation prohibits mobile application stores from offering TikTok within the state.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 18, 2023 00:33

Updated: MAY 18, 2023 01:14
A woman holds a smartphone as a TikTok logo is displayed behind in this picture illustration. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed legislation to ban the Chinese-owned short video app TikTok from operating in the state, making it the first US state to ban the popular short video app.

Gov. Gianforte said the bill will further "our shared priority to protect Montanans from Chinese Communist Party surveillance."

TikTok responds

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, said in a statement the bill "infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana by unlawfully banning TikTok," adding that they "will defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana."

TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC) TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

The company has previously denied that it has ever shared data with the Chinese government and has said the company would not do so if asked.

Montana, which has a population of just over 1 million people, said TikTok could face fines if they violate the ban. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.

The short video app can be downloaded in app stores on Apple Inc AAPL.O and Google devices. Google is a unit of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL.O

TikTok is facing growing calls from some US lawmakers to ban the app nationwide over concerns about potential Chinese government influence over the platform.

Gianforte also prohibited the use of all social media applications that collect and provide personal information or data to foreign adversaries on government-issued devices.



Tags United States China app TikTok video
