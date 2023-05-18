The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
One killed in Ukraine's Odesa, missiles downed over Kyiv

Falling debris during an air raid triggered two fires in the eastern districts of Kyiv, officials said.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 18, 2023 06:04

Updated: MAY 18, 2023 07:33
Local residents stand next to a crater left by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine April 14, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANNA KUDRIAVTSEVA)
Local residents stand next to a crater left by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine April 14, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANNA KUDRIAVTSEVA)

One person was killed by a Russian missile strike on an industrial facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, while falling debris during an air raid triggered two fires in the eastern districts of Kyiv, officials said on Thursday.

Two more people were wounded in the Odesa attack, military administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk wrote on Telegram.

Fires in Kyiv

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said one fire had broken out in a garage facility in the Darnitsya region of the capital. Debris also fell in the Dnipro region of Kyiv. He said there were no casualties from either of the incidents.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram that a fire had broken out in non-residential premises in the Desnyansky district, just east of the capital. He provided no information on casualties.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022. (credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022. (credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)

Popko said Kyiv had been attacked by cruise missiles and that all of them were downed by air defenses.



