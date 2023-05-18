Russia preventing senior officials from resigning during war - UK

Russia may be preventing senior officials from resigning from their positions during the war with Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry assessed in a Thursday morning intelligence update.

The ban is being implemented to prevent the spread of defeatism, asserted the UK ministry.

The UK Defense Ministry claimed that such measures likely extended to "regional leaders, security officials and members of the powerful Presidential Administration."

"In private, many officials are likely highly skeptical about the war, as well as often experiencing work stress within the dysfunctional wartime apparatus," said the UK Defense Ministry. "The ban is likely enforced with strong hints that resignees will face trumped up criminal charges."