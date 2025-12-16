Antisemitism allowed to fester in Australia, says daughter of wounded Holocaust survivor "It's not the fact that those two people had a gun. It's the fact that hatred has been allowed to fester against the Jewish minority in Australia," Teplitsky said.

People stand near flowers laid as a tribute at Bondi Beach to honour the victims of a mass shooting that targeted a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on Sunday, in Sydney, Australia, December 16, 2025. ( photo credit : REUTERS/Flavio Brancaleone )