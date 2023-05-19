IDF officer suspended after going to shooting range naked - report

An officer from the IDF's Sayeret Nahal was suspended this week after going to the shooting range with another soldier while both of them were naked, according to KAN news.

The officer is expected to face a court martial for his actions. The soldier involved in the incident was also suspended.

"This is a serious incident that is not consistent with the IDF's values," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. "The incident is being investigated and dealt with. Those involved in the incident will be judged by the commander of the Nahal Brigade."

Incident latest to result in suspension of IDF soldiers

The incident is the latest in a series of incidents in recent months in which IDF soldiers were suspended.

Last month, two IDF soldiers were imprisoned and a third was suspended on Monday following a mass walkout by the Golani brigade's 51st battalion.

In March, IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar suspended Col. “G” for misconduct regarding the protests against the government’s judicial overhaul policy.

In November, five IDF soldiers were suspended after a left-wing activist was beaten by two soldiers in Hebron during a visit expressing outrage about riots in the city.