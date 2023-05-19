The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US sanctions on Russia hit 300 targets

The move comes on the first day of the three-day G7 summit in Japan and marks the latest sanctions and export controls targeting Moscow.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 19, 2023 17:28

Updated: MAY 19, 2023 17:39
RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions. (photo credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)
RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

The United States and its partners on Friday announced new penalties aimed at punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, intensifying what is already one of the harshest sanctions efforts ever implemented.

The United States targeted Russia's sanctions evasion, future energy revenues and military-industrial supply chains in Friday's action, which imposed sanctions on more than 300 targets.

The move comes on the first day of the three-day G7 summit in Japan and marks the latest sanctions and export controls targeting Moscow, which have hit thousands of targets and imposed steep curbs on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine last year.

"Today’s actions will further tighten the vise on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s ability to wage his barbaric invasion and will advance our global efforts to cut off Russian attempts to evade sanctions," US Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request for the Department of the Treasury for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, March 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request for the Department of the Treasury for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, March 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

The Treasury in the statement said it imposed sanctions on 22 people and 104 entities with touchpoints in over 20 countries in jurisdictions, while the State Department targeted almost 200 people, entities, vessels and aircraft.

US sanctions authorities were also expanded to more sectors of the Russian economy, including architecture, manufacturing and construction, the Treasury said, allowing any person or entity operating in those sectors to be hit with sanctions.

The Biden administration also halted the export of wide range of consumer goods to Russia on Friday and added 71 companies to the Commerce Department's "Entity List," which bars suppliers from selling them US technology without a hard-to-obtain license.

Who is targeted by sanctions on Russia?

The US and Europe imposed financial penalties on Russia immediately following the start of the war and have steadily ratcheted up the pressure since then, targeting Russia's Putin and officials close to him, the financial sector and oligarchs.

Experts say Washington could still impose tougher penalties, however - while the sanctions have clearly damaged Russia's economy, they have not stopped Putin from pursuing a war that has killed thousands and turned cities to rubble.



Tags United States Russia sanctions Ukraine crisis
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by