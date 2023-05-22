The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Moscow to hold Russia-China security talks on Monday

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 22, 2023 01:03

The head of Russia's Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will hold talks on Monday with Chen Wenqing, member of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo who oversees police, legal affairs and intelligence, the Russian RIA state news reported.

This would be Patrushev's first meeting with Chen Wenqing, RIA reported. In October, Chen Wenqing was named the party secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, China's top security post with oversight of the police, judges and spies.

Patrushev, a former chief of the FSB internal security service, is widely seen as one of the most hawkish members of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

While the bilateral security talks are an annual event, Russia and China have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes offshore northern California region
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 12:56 AM
Explosive device components found in Netanya, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 11:51 PM
Maccabi Haifa championship celebrations cut short due to overcrowding
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 09:44 PM
Price of bread in Israel to rise by some 5% starting on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 09:32 PM
Sudan's paramilitary RSF says will abide by short-term ceasefire
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 07:14 PM
Israel Police officer lightly injured by motorcyclist in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 04:18 PM
Ukraine controls 'insignificant' part of Bakhmut, advancing on flanks
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 04:11 PM
Estonia, Latvia look to purchase mid-range air defense from Germany
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 03:52 PM
Infiltration alert activated in Psagot after suspected burglary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 12:47 PM
Russian official: Kyiv hit port city with British Storm Shadow missiles
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 11:59 AM
Russia modified missile attacks on Ukraine with surveillance UAVs - UK
By MICHAEL STARR
05/21/2023 10:14 AM
Terrorists shoot at military post near Tulkarm, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 09:38 AM
Two-year-old girl drowns in private pool in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 09:33 AM
Biden unveils new US military package for Ukraine, promises support
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 09:03 AM
Security guards seize Torah scroll from Women of the Wall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 08:40 AM
