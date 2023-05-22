The Israel Police's northern district began a large-scale arrest operation in the Bedouin town of Tuba-Zanghariya and surrounding towns in the Galilee on Monday, as part of efforts to combat offenses related to protection rackets and arson.

So far, the police officers arrested 14 people suspected of committing crimes in the region of Lake Kinneret.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and police chief Kobi Shabtai arrived in Tuba-Zanghariya to monitor the large-scale operation.

Ben-Gvir monitored the operation at the scene

They received a situation assessment from the vice commander of the northern district, Kobi Karni, who explained the ongoing operations and the expected continuation of activities during the day.

The operation was carried out at the end of a covert investigation that began after a truck was set on fire in the town of Tefahot, as well as arsons all throughout the Lake Kinneret area during which anchored boats were set on fire to force the business owners to pay protection money.

Police operation in Tuba-Zanghariya and surrounding towns to combat offenses related to protection rackets and arson. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

On Monday morning, the signal was given and officers by Israel Police and the Border Police raided a number of targets in Tuba-Zanghariya, where they arrested 10 people suspected of arson, assault of a guard and more, in order to force business owners to pay protection disguised as guard services.

Four additional suspects were arrested in Rumat al-Heib, Dovev, Alma and Jish.

Along with the arrests, the police seized a lot of equipment that will help to build an evidentiary infrastructure for bringing the suspects to justice.

The suspects will be brought to the Magistrate's Court in Nazareth later on Monday to extend their detention at the police's request. The investigation is in its initial stage.

"I arrived at the village of Tuba-Zanghariya in the north together with the Police Chief, where a special police operation was held to combat criminals who charge money for protection, set fires and turn the lives of the residents of the area, including the Arab residents of Tuba, into a nightmare," Ben-Gvir said.

"This is the beginning of a process aimed at restoring governance and personal security."