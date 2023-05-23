The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

50 Islamist terrorists storm Pakistan gas, oil plant, killing 6

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 23, 2023 09:22

Updated: MAY 23, 2023 09:40

Islamist terrorists stormed a gas and oil extraction plant in northwest Pakistan, killing four police and two private guards, police said.

The attack by up to 50 terrorists took place at a plant run by the MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company in Hangu district near the Afghan border, said police official Irfan Khan.

No group has claimed responsibility.

The company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Various terrorist factions, including the Pakistani Taliban, have operated out of remote mountains in the northwest for years, launching attacks on the security forces and infrastructure in their campaign against the state.

6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near France's Pacific island territory
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 09:55 AM
60-year-old man shot and killed in Ramle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2023 07:10 AM
E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages from Trump over post-verdict statement
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 12:41 AM
Treasury confirm US default as early as June 1 without debt ceiling hike
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 11:32 PM
IDF manhunt underway after attempted West Bank shooting at car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 09:58 PM
Netanyahu's Likud, Otzma Yehudit reach agreement on state budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 09:39 PM
Iran appoints Alireza Enayati as top envoy to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 09:33 PM
US says Wagner Group seeks transit material through Mali
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 09:25 PM
Bill Gates says top AI agent poised to replace search, shopping business
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 08:48 PM
Israeli Navy rescues six from a sinking boat in Mediterranean Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 06:56 PM
Israeli officer lightly injured in IDF's overnight raid of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 06:22 PM
UN envoy to Sudan warns of 'ethnicization' of conflict, impact on region
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 05:53 PM
Turkey's third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in runoff
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 05:42 PM
Israel's Highway 1 blocked after truck catches fire, heavy traffic jams
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2023 05:00 PM
US Supreme Court backs three men convicted in New York corruption cases
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 05:00 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by