Russia will achieve all of its goals in Ukraine, Kremlin says

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 24, 2023 08:24

Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine either through its special military operation or through all other means, the state TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.

"Russia is taking under consideration only the completion of its special military operation: ensuring its interests, achieving Russia's goals either through the special military operation, or by other available means," Peskov told TASS, answering a question on whether Russia would consider the possibility of freezing the conflict.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation," while Kyiv and its Western allies call it an unprovoked aggression to grab land.

South Carolina lawmakers pass six-week abortion ban, send to governor
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 01:45 AM
McCarthy says he doesn't think US debt limit deal will get done Tuesday
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 11:58 PM
US casts doubt on reports that US-supplied weapons used Russia attack
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 08:57 PM
Sudan ceasefire monitoring group, US discussing alleged violations
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 08:49 PM
Russian villages bordering Ukraine lose power after drone attack
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 08:12 PM
Top US Senator, Biden working to address China ban on Micron chips
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 07:31 PM
IDF soldier denied lawyer after being detained by Shin Bet - Honenu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2023 07:18 PM
Governor of Russia's Belgorod region lifts 'anti-terrorism' measures
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 05:56 PM
Traffic coordinator and lawyer convicted of abusing positions for profit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2023 05:44 PM
US issues fresh North Korea sanctions - Treasury Department website
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 05:18 PM
Two indicted for Meron attack on security guards, Zaka volunteer
By MICHAEL STARR
05/23/2023 04:56 PM
Investigation into police over schizophrenic man's death closed
By MICHAEL STARR
05/23/2023 04:45 PM
Holon man stabs father and brother while under house arrest
By MICHAEL STARR
05/23/2023 04:20 PM
Activist lawyer group calls for transparent judicial reform talks
By MICHAEL STARR
05/23/2023 04:13 PM
NATO says F-16 training for Ukrainians does not make it part of conflict
By REUTERS
05/23/2023 03:04 PM
