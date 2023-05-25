The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Iran unveils 2,000 km ballistic missile - IRNA

Iran has expanded its missile program, particularly its ballistic missiles, despite opposition from the US and expressions of concern by European countries.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 25, 2023 07:42

Updated: MAY 25, 2023 09:09
Iran unveiled the fourth generation of its Khorramshahr ballistic missile under the name Khaibar, with a range of 2,000 km (1,243 miles) and a 1,500 kg (3,300 lb) warhead, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Iran has expanded its missile program, particularly its ballistic missiles, despite opposition from the United States and expressions of concern by European countries. Tehran says the program is purely defensive and is for deterrence.

"Iran's newest ballistic missile and the latest product of the defense ministry's Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) was unveiled today in a ceremony attended by the defense minister," IRNA added.

US charged Chinese national for helping Iran

The United States charged a Chinese national last week with violating US sanctions by providing to Iran materials used to produce ballistic missiles, according to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

An undated handout picture shows a missile being launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, obtained by Reuters on February 28, 2023. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) An undated handout picture shows a missile being launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, obtained by Reuters on February 28, 2023. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Xianfjiang Qiao works at Sinotech Dalian Carbon and Graphite Manufacturing Corporation, a China-based company that the US Treasury Department placed on sanctions list in 2014 for helping Iran buy parts to produce ballistic missiles. Sanctions bar companies from using the US financial system.

Reuters contributed to this article.



