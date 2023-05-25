Office of Germany's Econ. Minister receives envelope with white powder

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck's constituency office in northern Germany said on Thursday that it had received an envelope containing a white substance, prompting a large-scale police operation.

Employees of the office in Flensburg, near the border with Denmark, brought the envelope to police at 3:50 p.m. (1350 GMT), who subsequently alerted the fire brigade, police said in a statement issued late Wednesday.

The police operation lasted two hours, and the white substance was subsequently removed from the building by the fire brigade in a container.

Police said that no damage had been caused and no one's health had been impacted.

"An analysis of the powder has been initiated - the result is still pending," police said in the statement.

White powder (credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

Flensburg police could not be reached for further comment.