Office of Germany's Econ. Minister receives envelope with white powder

The police operation lasted two hours, and the white substance was subsequently removed from the building by the fire brigade in a container.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 25, 2023 09:10

Updated: MAY 25, 2023 11:38
German Economy and Climate Change Minister Robert Habeck gestures during a news conference on measures to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions and Germany's dependance on Russian energy imports amid the Russian war on Ukraine, in Berlin, April 6, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)
German Economy and Climate Change Minister Robert Habeck gestures during a news conference on measures to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions and Germany's dependance on Russian energy imports amid the Russian war on Ukraine, in Berlin, April 6, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck's constituency office in northern Germany said on Thursday that it had received an envelope containing a white substance, prompting a large-scale police operation.

Employees of the office in Flensburg, near the border with Denmark, brought the envelope to police at 3:50 p.m. (1350 GMT), who subsequently alerted the fire brigade, police said in a statement issued late Wednesday.

The police operation lasted two hours, and the white substance was subsequently removed from the building by the fire brigade in a container.

Police said that no damage had been caused and no one's health had been impacted.

"An analysis of the powder has been initiated - the result is still pending," police said in the statement.

White powder (credit: WALLPAPER FLARE) White powder (credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

Flensburg police could not be reached for further comment.



