The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

One dead, two unconscious after stabbing, shooting incident in Japan - media

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 25, 2023 13:40

One woman was killed and two people were unconscious after a shooting and stabbing incident in rural Japan on Thursday, with the perpetrator having barricaded himself inside a building, media reported.

Few details were immediately available about the incident, in which a man dressed in camouflage stabbed a woman with a knife and shot what appeared to be a hunting rifle, NHK national television said.

Two police officers were unconscious and an additional person was injured, NHK added. It was not immediately clear whether the woman who died was killed with a knife or the gun, or how the other people were injured.

Crimes involving guns are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous process before a license is granted.

 

 

Russian prosecutor asks court to recognize Nazi crimes as genocide
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 12:08 PM
Russia, Belarus sign document on tactical nuclear weapon deployment
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 09:52 AM
Six drones shot down in Crimea, no casualties, Russian-backed chief says
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 08:37 AM
IDF arrests terrorist who attacked soldiers in September
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2023 07:24 AM
Suez Canal authority has successfully refloated ship - shipping agency
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 06:40 AM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Puerto Obaldia, Panama - USGS
By REUTERS
05/25/2023 06:32 AM
One person injured in stabbing, nature of incident unknown - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2023 01:30 AM
China-sponsored cyber actor targeting critical US infrastructure
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 11:36 PM
US examines reported Ukrainian use of US vehicles in Russia -White House
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 07:42 PM
Russia's extended detention of WSJ journalist 'unacceptable'
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 07:19 PM
IDF locates 'dummy' rocket launcher in West Bank
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
05/24/2023 06:17 PM
Four killed in suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan - statement
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 05:39 PM
Oman's sultan will travel to Iran on Sunday - Oman state TV
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 04:12 PM
Shots fired at IDF drone over Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2023 02:26 PM
Russia will react 'extremely harshly' to further attacks - defense min.
By REUTERS
05/24/2023 01:57 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by